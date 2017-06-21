TSX lifted by energy, materials, as commodity prices steady

What you need to know before the opening bell: June 21, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in resource stocks, bolstered in part by steadier prices of hard-hit commodities, helped lift the market.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) was among the most influential gainers, rising 1.7 per cent to $38.75. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) shares, which were battered in the previous session by news the company would replace its chief executive and sell some assets, partially recouped losses, rebounding 3.1 percent to $9.73.

The overall energy group climbed 1.5 per cent, as the price of oil, set for its biggest drop in the first half of the year since 1997, pared earlier losses. Prices have slumped as global inventories of both crude and refined products remain well above their long-term averages.

U.S. crude prices were up 1 per cent to US$43.93 a barrel.

At 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) rose 91.79 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 15,241.39.

Of the index's 10 main groups, only consumer staples and utility stocks fell.

The financials group, which makes up roughly a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 per cent. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) led with a 0.9 per cent gain to $79.54.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer and lumber companies, added 1.3 per cent.

Fertilizer producer Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) rose 1.0 per cent to C$123.55, while Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was up 1.1 per cent at C$20.9. Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) added 1.7 per cent to trade at $20.20.

Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,242 an ounce, holding steady after sliding to a five-week low in the previous session. Copper prices advanced 1.3 per cent to $5,731 a ton, amid tighter supplies and some bargain hunting.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 181 to 59, for a 3.07-to-1 ratio on the upside.