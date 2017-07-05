Canada's main stock index rebounded from earlier session losses on Wednesday but gains in heavily weighted sectors including financials and materials were tempered by a sharp tumble in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.51 points, or 0.15 per cent, to finish at 15,153.12. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose.

The index reversed course as investors brushed away concerns over North Korean tensions and the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.

"Maybe at the beginning of the day, it was weighing down the markets," said Manash Goswami, senior vice president, portfolio manager at First Asset ETFs. "We saw markets rise back up, and then after the Fed minutes ... you saw the markets continue to drift up."

The minutes for the June meeting showed that policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it would affect the future pace of rate increases.

Index heavyweights Bank of Nova Scotia rose 1.1 per cent to $78.67, while Royal Bank of Canada advanced 0.8 per cent to $94.96. The overall financials group gained 0.7 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent, as gold miners dominated. Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.3 per cent to $20.67, while Goldcorp Inc added 2.7 per cent to $16.64.

The information technology group rose 0.9 per cent, in tandem with U.S. tech stocks. Shopify Inc was one of the most influential gainers, jumping 4.3 per cent to $114.76.

Energy stocks, hurt by a four-per-cent tumble in crude oil prices, capped advances, and gave back 2.2 per cent.

Raymond James said it had lowered its assumptions for oil and natural gas prices in 2017 and 2018, and downgraded shares of a string of Canadian producers.

Nine of the 10 biggest drags on the index were energy names, with Cenovus Energy Inc sliding 5.1 per cent to finish at $9.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp hit a record low of $9.36 during the session and finished down 5.7 per cent at $9.38.

Regional airline operator Exchange Income Corp closed down 4.7 per cent at $31.10 after being targeted by a short-seller who said it does not generate enough cash to pay the dividends it provides investors. The company said it strenuously disagreed with a number of statements, assumptions and opinions in the report.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 169 to 77, for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the downside.

U.S. MARKETS

A steep drop in oil prices dragged energy shares lower and kept the Dow and S&P 500 in check on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in tech stocks.

Crude prices settled about four per cent lower, ending their longest bull run in more than five years, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns about rising OPEC exports.

"The U.S. is the swing producer and the major capitalist producer as well," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York.

"So the government can't dictate to the domestic industry whether to pump or not pump — they are going to keep pumping as long as it is profitable for them."

Shares of Exxon and Chevron fell by more than 1.5 per cent and were among the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P. The S&P energy index lost two per cent and was the worst performing out of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Recent tepid economic data and an inflation rate below the Federal Reserve's two-per-cent target may have a bearing on the U.S. central bank's plans for interest rate hikes.

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in May, data showed on Wednesday, but capital equipment orders were slightly stronger than previously reported, suggesting manufacturing remains on a path of moderate growth.

Fed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it will affect the future pace of rate increases, according to minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting on June 13-14.

The minutes revealed a few officials viewed equity prices as high when compared to standard valuation measures, even though earnings growth had been robust.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 21,478.17, the S&P 500 gained 3.53 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,432.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.80 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 6,150.86.

The tech sector's one-per-cent rise led the S&P 500 gainers, with Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Nvidia among the best performers in the sector. The PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.1 per cent.

Technology shares have been volatile in recent weeks as the sector's strong run this year raised concerns about their valuation.

The tech sector index is up nearly 17 per cent this year.

O'Reilly Automotive plunged 18.9 per cent to a near three-year low after its second-quarter same-store sales widely missed its own estimates.

That move dragged down other auto-parts retailers, with Autozone down 9.6 per cent and Advance Auto Parts down 11.15 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 6.52 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 7.19 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.