TSX little changed as BlackBerry, Bombardier offset broader losses

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index held steady on Thursday as broader declines were offset by a strong rally in BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) stocks.

BlackBerry reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on record sales for its closely watched software unit, sending its shares surging 13.9 per cent to $13.13. BlackBerry was the most influential driver on the positive side for the index and also helped lift the technology sector by 1.1 per cent.

Bombardier Inc rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session after the company was dealt major setbacks in its aerospace and rail units. The shares advanced 6.7 per cent to $2.24. The overall industrials group remain unchanged.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) fell 4.9 per cent to $17.08, pushing the healthcare group down 1.3 per cent.

Metro Inc (MRU.TO) gave back some of Wednesday's rally following news it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu (PJCa.TO) for $3.6 billion. Metro was down 2.8 per cent at $42.40, while Jean Coutu was down 1.3 per cent at $24.23.

At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.17 point to 15,609.83.

Many of the index's 10 main groups were little changed.

The energy group seesawed throughout the morning and was last down 0.3 per cent. Energy stocks lost steam as crude oil prices pared early gains, with U.S. crude prices up 0.5 per cent to US$52.38 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.5 per cent earlier.

Advancing issues outnumbered declines on the TSX by 145 to 100, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the upside.