Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after touching a record high as Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, but that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which reported a decline in earnings.

Bay Street also got some help from the energy sector, which was boosted by firmer oil prices and a 2.3 per cent gain in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO). The oil and gas producer reported an unexpected quarterly profit and the stock was up at $18.38.

"People are trying to run with the herd and I guess the big danger is that when you run with the herd you might get trampled at some point," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

The overall energy sector climbed 0.1 per cent as oil prices were up 0.2 per cent at $53.21 a barrel after sources said OPEC could extend its supply reduction deal with non-members.

Barrick (ABX.TO) was the biggest lift on the index, jumping 6 per cent to $26.79, the day after the miner announced stronger-than-anticipated profit and a debt reduction plan.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) also drove the market higher as lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas helped its quarterly profit beat expectations. Its stock was up 4.1 per cent at $22.72.

The gold subindex climbed 1.4 per cent.

At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.35 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,859.30. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory.

The stock index touched a record high at 15,863.28, making for the fifth session in a row that equities have notched a new record.

But a drop in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) kept overall market gains in check after the insurer reported a drop in quarterly underlying profit. Sun Life was down 3 per cent at C$51.05.

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) fell 3.1 per cent to $2.50 after it posted lower-than-expected revenue on weak demand in its rail and business aircraft divisions.

Bombardier has struggled in recent years as it brings its new CSeries jet program to the market. The Canadian government agreed last week to provide aid to the company.

U.S. MARKETS

Wall Street dipped on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices dropped and as banks shares fell for the first time in six days.

The three main indexes had inched up enough at the open to notch record intraday highs for the sixth straight session. The rally was sparked by President Donald Trump's vow last week of tax cuts, and fueled by optimism that his plans for corporate deregulation will expand the economy.

However, worries have started to surface that Trump so far has provided no substantial details on his plans.

"Some of these policies are game changers to certain sectors, and the market is being somewhat rational in terms of taking a bit of a breather before we have more facts as opposed to plans or intention," said Tracy Maeter, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Philadelphia.

"I would expect that we are going to be in this mode in terms of taking two steps forward and one step back."

At 12:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18.05 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 20,593.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.63 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 5,806.81.

The S&P 500 was down 5.17 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,344.08. The index ended higher for the seventh session in a row on Wednesday, its first such streak since September 2013.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. The biggest drags were the financials, which fell 0.41 per cent, and energy, which dropped 0.83.

The technology index edged up 0.16 per cent, buoyed by Cisco's (CSCO.O) 2.9 per cent gain after its results. The stock was the top boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Wells Fargo (WFC.N) was the biggest drag on the S&P, slipping 1.2 per cent after Credit Suisse downgraded its stock to "neutral" from "outperform".

TripAdvisor (TRIP.O) sank 9.3 per cent and was the biggest percentage loser on the S&P and Nasdaq 100 after posting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

NetEase (NTES.O) jumped 12 per cent to US$293.06 following the Chinese online game developer's revenue beat.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,829 to 1,033. On the Nasdaq, 1,781 issues fell and 988 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 50 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 117 new highs and 21 new lows.

