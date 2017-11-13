Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, recovering from an earlier 10-day low, as gains for the materials group offset losses for energy shares and investors weighed an uncertain outlook for the proposed U.S. tax overhaul.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.TO), surged 15.1 per cent to $20.15 after the manufacturer of specialty tapes reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) climbed 2.9 per cent to $28.07, while copper, one of the metals that the company produces, advanced 2.0 per cent to US$6,920 a tonne.

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.62 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 16,037.64.

It touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 3 at 15,999.10, as uncertainty over the U.S. tax legislation being considered in Congress pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs..

Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with energy retreating 0.5 per cent even as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 per cent to US$56.92 a barrel, supported by Middle East tensions and record long bets by fund managers.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $14.06 and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) slipped 0.5 per cent to $46.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), which had surged last week to a record high after reporting quarterly earnings, fell 5.9 per cent to $31.00.

Industrials slipped 0.3 per cent.

Financials, which account for 35 per cent of the index's weight, were little changed.