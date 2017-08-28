TSX little changed as oil price dip offsets gold gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a decline in U.S. crude oil prices weighed on shares of companies in the energy sector, offsetting a gain in the gold-mining sector.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.4 per cent after Tropical Storm Harvey inflicted damage along the U.S. Gulf Coast during the weekend.

In the heavily weighted energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) slipped 0.1 per cent to $38.60, and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) fell 0.6 per cent to $38.96. Overall, the energy group shed 0.9 per cent.

Bullion prices hit a nine-and-a-half-month high following comments from the head of the European Central Bank at a meeting of central bankers that the euro zone's economic recovery had taken hold.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) climbed 3.2 per cent to $22.08, and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) added 3.3 per cent to $16.84. The financial services sector lost 0.4 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was down 0.2 per cent at $93.04, and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) retreated 0.3 per cent to $64.66.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 3.96 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,052.03. Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO) jumped 11.1 per cent to $49.87 after the company said it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about $1.02 billion in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.