TSX little changed as resources gain, financials slip

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.

Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar and sluggish U.S. economic data. Oil prices climbed due to expectations for a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The energy group climbed 0.1 per cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) added 0.4 per cent to $43.91, and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) gained 0.5 per cent to $15.69.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to C$26.07, and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) added 0.5 per cent to $19.93.

At 10:02AM ET (1402 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 13.74 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,598.14. Of the index's 10 main groups six were in positive territory.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 per cent to US$50.53 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8 per cent to $53.56.

Gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,255.5 an ounce.