Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by resource and financial stocks, while a slew of mostly upbeat corporate earnings tempered declines.

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) was among the most influential losers on the index, falling 1.0 per cent to $61.33 despite reporting revenue that topped estimates.

Oil and gas companies overall were more positive, however, with the energy group edging up 0.3 per cent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.0 per cent to US$57.39 a barrel.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) jumped 8.6 per cent to $27.05 after reporting third-quarter results, while Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) rallied 5.2 per cent to $12.10 following news it will suspend production from its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill.

Magna International (MG.TO) fell 2.2 per cent to $66.39 after warning that part of its transmission business could soften over the next couple of years.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 16,081.34. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven had lost ground.

The influential financials group, home to Canada's biggest banks, slipped 0.1 per cent, although individual stocks were only down marginally.

Tempering losses in the category was Manulife Financial Corp's (MFC.TO) 2.4 per cent rise to $27 after the company late on Wednesday reported quarterly results that beat estimates. The stock was by far the most influential gainer on the TSX.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) fell 2.9 per cent to $16.04, while Pan Am Silver (PAAS.TO) shed 8.9 per cent to $18.53 following weaker-than-forecast quarterly results.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) surged 10.9 per cent to $30.66 after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa.TO) rose 3.3 per cent to $162.68 after reporting a rise in quarterly retail sales.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 132 to 107, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the downside.

A dozen companies set 52-week highs, while nine stocks hit one-year lows.