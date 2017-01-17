Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.

The most influential weights included some of the index's biggest banks, with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) down 0.7 per cent to $93.66 and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) off 0.6 per cent to $66.575.

Canada's housing agency said on Tuesday it will increase its homeowner mortgage loan insurance premiums in a move that makes it marginally more expensive for borrowers to buy a home but should not materially affect the housing market.

Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO), whose Home Trust unit is more exposed to housing than the banks, fell 1.6 per cent to $30.01, while the financials group slipped 0.5 per cent overall.

Commodity prices were boosted by a fall in the U.S. dollar in which they are priced after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that the strong greenback was hurting U.S. competitiveness.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent on the back of the oil price gain, with Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) up 1 per cent to $43.23 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) advancing 1.1 per cent to $41.64.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) rose 1.2 per cent to $19.37 and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) gained 3.1 per cent to $4.61 as gold jumped to its highest in nearly eight weeks on Trump's comments.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 5.85 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,473.44, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall and six of the 10 sectors moving higher.

Canadian National Railway fell 1.2 per cent to $92.24, while rival Canadian Pacific Railway declined 1.3 per cent to $192.19, pushing industrials down 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with healthcare and financial stocks coming under pressure, as investors assessed President-elect Donald's Trump's comments on the dollar and drug pricing.

The dollar index fell nearly 0.8 per cent on Tuesday, after Trump warned that the dollar was too strong, hurting the competitiveness of U.S. companies.

Healthcare stocks took a beating after Trump told Washington Post that he would target pharmaceutical companies over drug pricing.

U.S. stocks and the dollar have rallied since Trump's election on bets that he would usher in an era of economic growth through fiscal stimulus. However, the rally has hit a speed bump as Trump has provided little detail on his policies.

Financials, which have benefited the most in the post-election rally, were off 1.2 percent. Morgan Stanley fell about 1.6 per cent after reporting results.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would leave the European Union's single market upon its exit from the group, but that a final Brexit deal would be put to parliamentary vote.

At 9:48 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.33 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 19,820.4, the S&P 500 was down 8.81 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,265.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 38.28 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 5,535.83.

Gold prices surged more than 1 percent, trading at a near two-month high, while the Japanese yen rose to a six-week high. Oil prices ticked up 1.5 per cent, benefiting from the weak dollar.

Tiffany & Co's shares dropped 5.6 percent after the upscale jeweler reported disappointing performance during the holiday season.

Reynolds American were up 3.6 per cent at $58 after British American Tobacco agreed to buy its U.S. rival for $49.4 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,474 to 1,311. On the Nasdaq, 1,766 issues fell and 761 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and six new lows.

