Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as some heavyweight natural resource stocks weighed, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.

Celestica (CLS.TO) surged 9.6 per cent to $18.30 after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.

The energy group retreated 0.6 per cent as oil prices slipped on an increased focus on U.S. production increases that could lessen the impact of an OPEC agreement to reduce supply.

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) fell 0.8 per cent to $63.03 as the country's energy regulator said it would restart from the beginning a hearing into the company's proposed Energy East pipeline.

Fellow pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) declined 0.6 per cent to C$57.73 after announcing it would pay about $170 million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 29.55 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,585.97.

The index was heading for a 0.6 perc ent gain on the week and is within striking distance of an all-time high hit in 2014.

Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) extended a rally to its highest level since August as investors cheered Thursday's results that suggested its turnaround was on track. It advanced 1.6 per cent to $56.91.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) advanced 0.2 per cent to $64.75. The company said it would expand its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, into Mexico.

The financials group remain unchanged.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, although plane and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) fell 1.2 per cent to $2.54 as Brazil said Canada had signaled a willingness to negotiate to resolve a feud over government support that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent.

Potash Corp (POT.TO) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) both fell 1.1 per cent. The companies, which plan to merge by mid-2017 to cut costs, are struggling with the deepest slump in a decade for the oversupplied potash fertilizer market.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, while decliners outnumbers gainers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio overall.

U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the open on Friday as investors took a breather following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's three-day winning streak, which has kept the index firmly above the 20,000 mark.

The post-election rally reignited this week following a solid start to earnings season and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above the milestone for the first time on Wednesday.

All three major indexes were on track to post weekly gains.

"The market has had a strong, solid rally and there's a pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other catalysts that could move the market," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office last Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

"Actions speak louder than words and the fact that Trump has signed numerous executive orders since his inauguration continues to heighten hopes of the proposed fiscal stimulus measures materializing," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

At 10:01 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.99 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 20,094.92. The S&P 500 was down 2.22 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,294.46. The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.11 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5,650.07.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index's 0.49 per cent fall leading the decliners. Chevron, which reported lower-than-expected results, was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.

The S&P tech sector rose 0.32 per cent and was the second biggest gainer.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) rose 1.6 per cent to $65.26, while Intel gained 1.2 per cent to US$38.03 after the two companies reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.

However, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) was down 1.2 per cent at US$847.13 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a 1.9 per cent annual rate, below the 2.2 per cent rise expected by economists.

Another set of data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in December, with non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, rising 0.8 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 per cent rise.

Starbucks (SBUX.O) fell 4.2 per cent to US$56.01 after the world's biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL.N) fell 5.4 per cent to US$64.54 after the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,655 to 969. On the Nasdaq, 1,337 issues fell and 1,066 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 14 new lows.