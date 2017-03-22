Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

The energy group retreated 0.8 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) gave back 0.4 per cent to $40.38, and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) was down 0.3 per cent at $60.92. U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 per cent to US$47.67 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 per cent to US$50.3.

The financials group slipped 0.9 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) fell 0.6 per cent to $94.86, and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) slipped 0.5 per cent to US$64.50. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) advanced 0.4 per cent to $26.10. Miner Teck Resources Ltd (TCKb.TO) gained 2.1 per cent to $27.86.

Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,247.9 an ounce. Copper prices declined 0.5 per cent to $5,747 a ton.

At 10.10 ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> fell 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,263.01. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory.

The TSX peaked this year on Feb. 21 at 15,922.37

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election, as investors fret about potential delays to President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 20,634.32, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,342.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 5,792.98.

LAGGING SECTORS THIS YEAR

Health care (-12.9%)

Energy (-8.3%)

Consumer Staples (-0.48%)

LAGGING STOCKS THIS YEAR

Crew Energy (-40.5%)

Baytex Energy (-34.5%)

MEG Energy (-34.3%)

(all percentage changes as of 9:40 a,m. ET Wednesday)