TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 per cent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.

Suncor Energy Inc climbed 2.8 per cent to $41.64. Canada's largest oil and gas company reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of higher global crude prices and improved reliability at the Syncrude oil sands project.

The overall energy group gained 2.1 per cent, while U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 per cent at US$52.93 a barrel after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world's biggest oil market.

Industrial shares rose 0.5 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground and the heavyweight financials group firmed 0.4 per cent, led by a 0.9 per cent gain for Royal Bank of Canada to $96.25.

Manulife Financial Corp reversed earlier gains to fall 1.1 per cent to $24.32. Canada's biggest insurer met a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of $4 billion in 2016 and exceeded analyst expectations, helped by a strong performance in Asia.

At 11:00 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.62 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,607.66.

It touched its highest intraday since Jan. 27 at 15,627.08, moving back to be in reach of its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.

Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declining 1.5 per cent as gold and copper prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp lost 2.4 per cent to $25.14, while gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,231 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.8 per cent to $5,849.5 a tonne.

News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit but missed expectations on revenue. Its shares fell 3.4 per cent to $56.78.

Telus Corp fell 1.9 per cent to $43.31. One of Canada's three big telecom providers reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as operating expenses rose and it spent more to attract wireless customers.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, helped by higher oil prices.

Oil prices rose more than 1.5 per cent, rising for the second straight day, supported by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories.

The S&P 500 energy sector was up 0.9 per cent.

The fourth-quarter earnings season has been largely upbeat, with combined earnings of S&P 500 companies estimated to have risen 8.3 per cent, the highest in nine quarters.

However, Wall Street's reaction to corporate earnings has been muted as investors remain cautious given the recent run-up in the market and policy uncertainty under newly elected President Donald Trump.

"Investors are cautiously optimistic about the current environment," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Parks Investment in Florida. "It's almost like a Goldilocks situation where it's neither too hot, nor too cold."

A report from the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 43-year low of 234,000 last week, pointing to tighter labour market conditions.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.66 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,087.

The S&P 500 was up 3.94 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,298.61 - just 2 points shy of its all-time high.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 11.43 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,693.88, easing slightly from its record high of 5,695.94. Apple rose 0.38 per cent and was its biggest driver.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

Coca-Cola fell 2.6 per cent to US$40.96 after the beverage maker forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.

Twitter sank 10 per cent after the microblogging website reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013.

Viacom was the biggest gainer on the S&P, rising 4.3 per cent as its quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations.

CVS rose 2.2 per cent after the pharmacy store chain reported a jump in quarterly revenue.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,675 to 890. On the Nasdaq, 1,512 issues rose and 684 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and eight new lows.