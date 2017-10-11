TSX opens higher as financials lead gains

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Wednesday as the influential financial stocks led gains, while Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO) surged more than 13 per cent after it released gold production results from one of its mines.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.30 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15.801.66 shortly after the open, with all 10 sectors advancing. 