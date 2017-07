TSX opens higher as financials, resources post modest gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as the influential financial and energy sectors led broad gains, helped in part by higher commodity prices.

Financial services companies gained 0.6 per cent, with Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) up 1.7 per cent at $25.37.

Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) shares jumped 4.6 per cent to $42.28 after RBC raised the dairy producer's rating to "outperform" from "perform", helping the consumer staples group rise 1.1 per cent.

At 10:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) rose 73.2 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 15,222.77.

Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory, with industrials the only group to trade lower.

Strong gasoline demand underpinned gains in oil prices, even as rising output from OPEC producers renewed concerns about persistent oversupply. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent to US$46.95 a barrel.

Several energy stocks were among the most influential index movers and helped lift the overall energy group by 1 per cent. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 1.3 per cent to $38.25.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) climbing 0.9 per cent to $24.69. Copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $13.54.

A stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday pressured copper prices, but upbeat economic data out of China, which helped drive prices to a more than four-month high above $6,000 earlier this week, has bolstered overall expectations of strong demand for the metal.

Canada's largest railways edged lower, dragging the overall industrials group down 0.1 percent. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), which dipped 0.6 percent at $205.13, will be reporting quarterly results after markets close.

Canadian manufacturing sales posted their largest gain in five months in May, rising 1.1 percent to $54.6 billion from April, topping forecasts and hitting a record level on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 161 to 81, for a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the upside.