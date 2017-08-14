TSX opens higher as North Korea tensions ease

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as tensions over North Korea eased and investors returned to riskier assets, but resource stocks fell broadly as the price of safe-haven gold slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 152.26 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 15,185.64 shortly after the market opened.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups advanced.