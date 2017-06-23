TSX opens higher despite BlackBerry slide

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index opened moderately higher on Friday, as the index's heavyweight sectors offset sharp losses in BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) shares, which tumbled after first quarter sales missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 14.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,234.05 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

More to come.