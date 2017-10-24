TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open with across-the-board gains led by financial stocks, while Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) shares jumped after the company announced the sale of its Lord & Taylor flagship building and an investment deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.78 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 15,901.54. All 10 of the index's key sectors advanced.