TSX opens lower as Bombardier shares rise on merger report

    Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Tuesday as heavyweight energy and banking stocks weighed, while Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) jumped on a report it and Siemens AG are in talks to combine their train operations.

    Bombardier shares gained 4.5 per cent to $2.32, their highest level in a month, after Bloomberg cited unnamed sources saying the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to merge train operations in a deal that could be worth 10 billion euros.

    Gold miners also featured among the most influential movers on the index as the price of the precious metal rose, with geopolitical worries about North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election spurring investors to seek assets seen as havens from risk.

    Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) advanced 1.3 per cent to $26.33 and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) rose 1.2 per cent to $20.15.

    But the sizable energy group retreated 0.4 per cent as oil prices eased off five-week highs.

    Pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) fell 0.4 per cent to $56.74 and Suncor Energy declined 0.6 per cent to $41.54.

    At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,710.53.

    Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

    The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 per cent, with Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) down 0.5 per cent at $99.38 and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) off 0.3 per cent at $66.25.

    Industrials fell 0.2 per cent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.