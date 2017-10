What you need to know before the opening bell: October 12, 2017

TORONTO- Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as energy stocks, under pressure from falling oil prices, and Kirkland Lake Gold, led the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 29.39 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,771.01 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 main groups fell into negative territory.