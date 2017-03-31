TSX opens lower as financials, railways drag

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell modestly in morning trading on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which fell 0.5 per cent to $97.43, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), which declined 0.7 per cent to $78.12. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) slipped 0.4 per cent to $99.47.

CIBC (CM.TO), which fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc, recouped some of the previous session's losses, rising 0.6 per cent to $114.41.

The overall financials group slipped 0.4 per cent.

At 10:27 a.m ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.42 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,559.34.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six fell.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO), which said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in 2018 and nearly halved its operating costs, was one of the bright spots in the market. Shares surged 14.9 per cent to $10.65.

The tech group was the best performing sector, climbing 1.0 per cent.

Canada's two biggest rail operators also dragged, with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) slipping 0.7 per cent to $196.03 and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) off 0.1 per cent to $98.48. Industrials fell 0.2 per cent.

Energy stocks tracked moves in oil prices, which fell after a three-day crude rally ran out of steam. The group retreated 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 per cent to US$50.11 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.7 per cent to US$52.6.

Data showed the Canadian economy expanded by a healthy 0.6 per cent in January from December, indicating first-quarter growth will be stronger than expected as the country gradually recovers from the shock of low oil prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 128 to 119, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting five new 52-week highs and one new low.