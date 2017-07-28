TSX opens lower despite energy, Bombardier gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell early on Friday, with financial and consumer stocks leading the retreat, even as domestic data showed strong economic growth, energy stocks gained and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) jumped after reporting a surprise profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,150.91 shortly after the open.

More to come.