Canada's main stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.03 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 15,801.06. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, after a recent spate of record highs, as upbeat economic data that bolstered the prospects of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 point, or 0 per cent, at 20,505.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,335.45 and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.06 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,778.52.

