TSX pares some gains after posting a nearly 6-week high

What you need to know before the opening bell: April 5, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.

At 11:22 a.m. ET (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 14.24 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,683.31. It touched its highest intraday since Feb. 23 at 15,758.39.

Gains for the index came after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the U.S. economy, boosting financial stocks and helping calm investor jitters over President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.

Canada's heavyweight financial services group edged up 0.1 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 per cent at $97.42.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.3 per cent to $41.55, while the overall energy group was up 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices retreated from an earlier four-week high, down 0.1 per cent at $50.99 a barrel, after data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose, including a 0.6 per cent gain for consumer discretionary stocks.

Department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.

Still, its shares rose 7.2 per cent to$10.40.

China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, people familiar with the process told Reuters.

Barrick's shares fell 1.1 per cent to $25.81 as gold prices retreated. Gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to $1,246.4 an ounce.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.1 per cent.

Copper prices advanced 2.1 per cent to $5,898.5 a tonne.