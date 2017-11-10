What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 10, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday on worries that U.S. tax reforms could be delayed after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan that differed significantly from the House of Representatives' version.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.22 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index retreated for a second straight day on Thursday, as materials and financial shares lost ground and worries about the prospects of U.S. tax reform weighed on Wall Street.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.42 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures slipped 0.39 per cent.