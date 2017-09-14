TSX posts highest close in 2 weeks as Empire leads

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's benchmark stock index posted its highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday as stronger oil prices drove gains for energy companies, while food retailer Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO) got a boost from stronger-than-expected results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.91 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 15,172.72. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

