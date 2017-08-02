TSX posts highest close in 5 weeks as financial, energy stocks gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index posted its highest close in five weeks on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose and the Canadian dollar retreated for a third straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.53 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,265.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

More to come.