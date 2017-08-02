{{ currentBoardShortName }}
      SEARS CANADA ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR ANAND A. SAMUEL

    44m ago

    TSX posts highest close in 5 weeks as financial, energy stocks gain

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: August 2, 2017

    Canada's main stock index posted its highest close in five weeks on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose and the Canadian dollar retreated for a third straight day.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.53 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,265.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. 

    More to come.

     