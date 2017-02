TSX posts lowest close in three weeks on sharp gold decline

Canada's main stock index posted its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, falling for the fourth straight day as gold stocks declined sharply, while the heavyweight financial services group also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.96 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,463.51. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

