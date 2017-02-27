{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    TSX posts lowest close in three weeks on sharp gold decline

    Shradha Singh in Bengaluru, Reuters

    Canada's main stock index posted its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, falling for the fourth straight day as gold stocks declined sharply, while the heavyweight financial services group also lost ground.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.96 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,463.51. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

    The bull market needs tax reform to keep going: Trader

    The bull market in equities will turn eight years old on March 9. Mark Sebastian, founder, OptionPit.com says whether it can keep going depends on tax relief in the U.S.