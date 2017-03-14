TSX posts lowest close of 2017 as Valeant, oil prices weigh

Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest this year as declining oil prices weighed on the energy sector, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plunged on the exit of an activist investor.

Losses for the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index came as global investors tread cautiously ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

"We are seeing markets around the world roll over," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.

"We are just at the point where we have reached exhaustion. We had just a massive screaming rally for several months and now people are waiting for more details [on proposed U.S. economic stimulus]."

Investors have been betting that U.S. President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes, spend on infrastructure and deregulate banks.

"He has been big on the broad strokes ... but now 'the street' is starting to run out of patience," Cieszynski said.

The energy group retreated 1.6 percent, taking losses since the start of the year to 12 per cent, as oil prices fell to three-month lows after OPEC reported a rise in global crude stocks and a surprise output jump from its biggest member, Saudi Arabia.

Oil pipeline operators were among the biggest drags, with Enbridge Inc falling 1.8 per cent to $54.38.

Valeant slumped nearly 10 per cent to $14.59 after billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months, taking a loss of more than US$3 billion.

The TSX closed down 165.21 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 15,379.61, its lowest close since Dec. 30. The index also hit its lowest intraday since Dec. 30 at 15,370.90.

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc fell 4.8 per cent to $58.85 after reporting earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Hudson's Bay Co is in exploratory talks about acquiring Neiman Marcus, according to people familiar with the matter. Its shares fell 1.2 per cent to $11.75.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.4 per cent and financials retreated 0.4 per cent. Industrials declined 1.2 per cent as railroad stocks lost ground.

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,198 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 0.4 per cent to US$5,820.15 a tonne.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 68 cents US lower at US$47.72 a barrel.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.

Hospital operator shares were hit after a nonpartisan research report showed 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican proposal.

Trading volume was light ahead of a Federal Reserve statement due on Wednesday in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Airline stocks dropped as a blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States, grounding thousands of flights. United Continental fell 4.7 per cent to US$66.55 while Southwest Airlines dropped 3.0 per cent and American Airlines lost 2.7 per cent.

Oil prices slid to the lowest since late November after OPEC reported a rise in global crude inventories and raised its forecast of production in 2017 from outside the group, suggesting complications in an effort to clear a glut and support prices.

The S&P energy sector fell 1.1 per cent to close at its lowest since Nov. 4. Chevron was off 1.8 per cent and was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.

"None of the data you're getting is good if you're trying to increase [crude] prices; it doesn't look like oil supply is diminishing," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

She said energy sector earnings have little upside potential so their stocks' underperformance is to be expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.11 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 20,837.37, the S&P 500 lost 8.02 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 2,365.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.97 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 5,856.82.

About 6.23 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.93 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Shares of hospital operators fell after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.

Among hospital stocks, HCA Holdings slipped 1.5 per cent, Tenet Healthcare fell 3.3 per cent, Community Health Systems shed 2.2 per cent and LifePoint Health was down 1.5 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 60 new lows.