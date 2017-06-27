What you need to know before the opening bell: June 27, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index see-sawed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by firmer hefty energy and financial stocks, but gains were dampened by losses across multiple other sectors.

At 10:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.17 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,342.19.

Four of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

Energy stocks led with a 1.1 per cent rise, as oil prices extended gains. U.S. crude rallied 2.2 per cent to US$44.32 a barrel. Cenovus Energy rose 2.8 per cent to $9.41.

The heavily weighted financials group added 0.3 per cent, as modest advances by some of Canada's largest banks led the index higher.

On the down side, the technology group was among the most influential index movers, retreating 0.8 per cent. The moves tracked a sell-off in U.S. tech shares, which had come under recent pressure over lofty valuations, and were also hit by a drop in Alphabet Inc stock following news that European Union antitrust regulators had hit the tech giant with a record $2.7 billion fine.

In Toronto, Constellation Software Inc declined 1.2 per cent to $703.42 and Shopify Inc fell 1.5 per cent to $120.42.

Magna was the most influential index mover on the downside, falling 2.3 per cent to $59.16. The overall consumer discretionary group, which includes the auto parts supplier, eased 0.6 per cent. The materials group, home to miners, lumber and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd sliding 1.7 percent to $61.55.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 149 to 94, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside.