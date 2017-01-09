TSX pulled lower by declining oil prices; Dow falls further from 20,000

TORONTO -- Falling oil prices amid concerns of growing global supply pulled Canada's largest stock market lower to start the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.10 points at 15,388.95, with energy, metals and industrials stocks weighing in with the biggest losses.

The Canadian dollar, which often moves in tandem with crude, was flat. The loonie added 0.02 of a U.S. cent to 75.59 cents US.

The February crude contract dropped $2.03 to US$51.96 a barrel as uncertainty grew over whether an OPEC output deal currently in place is enough to help lift oil prices.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 76.42 points at 19,887.38 and the S&P 500 slipped 8.08 points to 2,268.90. The Nasdaq composite climbed to a record high, gaining 10.76 points at 5,531.82.

In commodities, the February gold contract rose $11.50 to US$1,184.90 an ounce, February natural gas was down 18 cents at US$3.10 per mmBTU and March copper contracts dipped one cent at US$2.54 a pound.