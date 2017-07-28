TSX pulls back despite Bombardier gains

Canada's main stock index pulled back on Friday, weighed by slips in heavyweight financial stocks and most of its consumer names despite strong domestic data, while plane and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) surged after reporting a surprise profit.

At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 15,096.67.

The index, which has lagged global peers so far this year as its large energy group has weighed, is on track for a 0.6 per cent slip on the week.

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) jumped 5.4 per cent to $2.54 after posting its first quarterly profit in two years and saying it expects 2017 earnings before interest and tax to come in at the higher end of its forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) fell 2.8 per cent to $13.60 after reporting a loss versus expectations of profit.

Consumer names dragged, even as data showed Canada's economy accelerated far more than expected in May.

Auto supplier Magna International Inc (MG.TO) fell 2.2 per cent to $59.22 and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) lost 1.7 per cent to $59.91.

Banks also weighed, with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) down 0.9 per cent at $92.41 and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) losing 0.9 per cent to $63.66, even as bond yields rose.

The energy group was the only one of the index's 10 main sectors to rise on the day, adding 0.5 per cent as crude oil prices reached new two-months highs.

The country's No.2 pipeline company, TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO), gained 1 per cent to $64.20 after reporting better-than-expected profit, while its No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), slipped 0.3 per cent to $37.11 after reporting a smaller second-quarter loss and higher revenue.

Satellite and surveillance company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (MDA.TO) rose 4 per cent to $66.09 after shareholders in the company and its acquisition target DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) approved those plans. The deal still requires U.S. regulatory approval.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) edged higher, up 0.3 per cent at $10.80, after confirming plans to open its first namesake department store in Canada in at least five years.