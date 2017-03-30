{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    TSX pulls down as Cenovus stock plunges after megadeal

    Fergal Smith, The Canadian Press

    People walk by a Bay Street sign inside the financial district in Toronto October 10, 2008.

    People walk by a Bay Street sign inside the financial district in Toronto October 10, 2008. , REUTERS/Mark Blinch

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO).

    Cenovus shares tumbled 11.8 per cent to $15.39 after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for $17.7 billion.

    The overall energy group was down 1.2 per cent even as oil prices rose. U.S. crude was up 1.8 per cent at US$50.41 a barrel.

    Shares of CIBC fell 2.1 per cent to $114.79 after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc (PVTB.O) ahead of a June deadline. CIBC said it offered about US$4.9 billion in cash and stock, up from the earlier US$3.8 billion offer.

    Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD.TO) chief executive officer told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting that it does not have a "widespread problem" with its sales practices, responding to a report staffers were pressured to meet targets.

    Its shares rose 0.4 per cent to $66.37, while the overall financials group was little changed.

    The steady profile for financials came as data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated. Some of Canada's major banks have operations in the United States.

    At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was off 37.67 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,619.96.

    On Wednesday, the index posted its highest close in more than a month at 15,657.63.

    Dollarama Inc's (DOL.TO) quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as the average amount customers spent at its stores increased, sending the Canadian discount retailer's shares to a record high, up 7.6 per cent at $107.35.

    Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

    Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,249.1 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 1.1 per cent to US$5,971 a ton.