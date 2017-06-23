TSX rallies despite BlackBerry slide

Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday, bolstered by index heavyweights like energy and mining stocks, but BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) shares suffered sharp losses after first quarter sales missed expectations.

BlackBerry reported an unexpected 4.7 per cent drop in revenue from its software and services business, whose success is at the heart of Chief Executive John Chen's turnaround plan for the company. Shares tumbled 11.8 per cent to $12.93, on track for its biggest one-day decline in about 2-1/2 years.

The overall tech group was down 0.5 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) advanced 1.4 per cent to $38.63, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) rose 1.1 per cent to $38.07 as oil prices touched session highs on the back of a softer U.S. dollar.

The overall energy group saw a robust 1.3 per cent gain. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5 per cent to US$42.94 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5 per cent to US$45.46.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 84.05 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 15,303.95.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory. The consumer staples group, home to grocers, was down 0.3 per cent.

The materials group, home to miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) climbing 2.4 per cent to $21.80. Bullion prices hit a one-week high, as the weaker greenback and global geopolitical uncertainties boosted the precious metal. Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,256.1 an ounce.

The financials group, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, gained 0.3 per cent, with bank stocks seeing modest advances.

Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) extended its previous session's gains, climbing 3.4 per cent to $19.64, following news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a commitment to provide financing for the alternative lender.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) was one of the most influential movers on the index, climbing 1.3 per cent to $107.03, while the overall industrials group rose 0.9 per cent.

In economic data, Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected last month, declining to 1.3 per cent in May from April's 1.6 per cent, and reducing the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in July. Food prices fell on an annual basis for the eight month in a row as consumers paid less for meat and fresh fruit.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 187 to 50, for a 3.74-to-1 ratio on the upside.