TSX rebounds from 7-month low as resource shares climb

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, rebounding from a seven-month low at the end of last week, led by its materials and energy groups as commodity prices rose.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.8 per cent, while energy climbed nearly one per cent.

Still, the materials group has lost more than 15 per cent since Feb. 10. Energy is down nearly 22 per cent this year.

"There is certainly no rush to reestablish positions in these sectors, but there's certainly some people dipping their toe in the water," said Bruce Latimer, senior equity trader at Eight Capital.

Fertilizer producer Potash Corp was the most influential gainer, rising 5.2 per cent to $22.13, while Agrium Inc, which is set to merge with Potash this year, advanced 5.4 per cent to $123.33.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 per cent to $20.37. Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,210.9 an ounce.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 17 cents US higher at US$44.40 a barrel, but increased drilling activity in the United States and uncertainty over Libyan and Nigerian production cuts clouded the future supply outlook.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd climbed 1.7 per cent to $36.95.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 78.12 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,105.28.

On Friday, the index posted its lowest close since November at 15,027.16.

Gains for the index on Monday came as Wall Street started the week on an upbeat note, led by gains in technology stocks as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings.

Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups ended higher, including a 0.1-per-cent gain for the financials group, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight.

Home Capital Group fell 4.4 per cent to $14.47. The stock has retreated in recent sessions following news that Canada plans to ban some bundled residential mortgages to clamp down on risky lending.

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.7 per cent, with cable company Cogeco Communications Inc rising 2.9 per cent to $82.09 following news its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast's assets for about US$1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc fell 7.2 per cent to $34.77 after it posted on Friday its June 2017 auction metrics, while CIBC cut its target price on the stock to US$28 from US$36.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings.

The S&P 500 technology index was up 0.8 per cent, followed by a 0.6-per-cent gain in the materials index.

Technology is expected to have had among the strongest earnings growth for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"You had a little bit of a sell-off in the tech sector over the last couple of weeks," said Jeff Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Partners. "This shows that investors may be seeing opportunities to get in ... as we head into earnings season."

U.S. companies have begun to release second-quarter earnings, with reports due this week from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup. S&P 500 earnings are forecast up 7.9 per cent in the second quarter compared with a year ago.

In a significant victory for the banking industry, the Federal Reserve late last month approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes.

The health-care sector was down 0.3 per cent as investors waited for clarity on the health-care legislation overhaul proposed in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.82 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 21,408.52, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,427.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,176.39.

Snap shares fell below their IPO price of US$17 for the first time, to hit a low of US$16.95. The stock closed at US$16.99, down 1.1 per cent. Snap was the hottest U.S. technology listing in years when it went public in March.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony may be the highlight this week for investors looking for cues on further interest rate hikes. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday.

Amazon.com Inc shares rose 1.8 per cent to US$996.47 ahead of its popular Prime Day shopping festival. Shares of Best Buy fell 6.3 per cent to US$54.23 on news that Amazon was planning to roll out a Geek Squad competitor.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 81 new highs and 69 new lows.

Volume was light, with about 5.6 billion shares changing hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.