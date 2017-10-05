TSX rides resource rally; Shopify extends losses

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday, fueled by a rally in mining and energy stocks as commodity prices rose, but gains were tempered by a sharp fall in shares of Shopify Inc for a second straight day.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose for the fourth day in a row on bullish sentiment about demand, particularly from China, and a rally in the price of copper.

The group rallied 0.8 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumping 5.2 per cent to $15.88, and Teck Resources advancing 3.7 per cent to $28.76. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd surged 7.1 per cent to $4.58.

Copper prices advanced 2.4 per cent to $6,677.5 a ton.

"Recently, there's been some decent numbers out of China. That's driving sentiment ... China right now is consuming a lot of everything," said Manash Goswami, a Portfolio Manager with First Asset Investment Management Inc.

"There's been a lot of under-investment in actual mines over the years ... Maybe this is the time we'll actually see some pick-up."

At 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.51 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 15,766.51. Six of the index's 10 key sectors advanced.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent as oil prices heated up on signs that Saudi Arabia and Russia would limit production through next year. U.S. crude was up 2.0 per cent to US$51 a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.2 per cent to US$57.02.

Cenovus Energy was up 1.5 per cent to $12.44.

TransCanada Corp edged up 0.2 per cent to $61.02, despite news the company was cancelling certain pipeline projects. Goswami said the move was anticipated and that projects are weighted, with investors taking into account other factors in its valuation of the company.

Tempering some of the gains was Shopify's sharp retreat in heavy trading. Shares fell 3.5 per cent to $124.41, extending Wednesday's losses after short-seller Citron Research said the stock was overvalued and criticized the Canadian ecommerce software provider's marketing practices.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 182 to 60, for a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index posted 12 issues that hit new 52-week highs.