TSX rises as banks lead, energy weighs

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as broad gains led by its heavyweight financial components offset the weight of energy stocks' retreat with lower oil prices.

Jean Coutu Group (PJCa.TO) gained 1.8 per cent to $24.74 after grocery company Metro Inc (MRU.TO) said it would buy the pharmacy chain for $24.50 a share. Metro's stock edged down to $42.73.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, added 0.3 percent overall, with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) up 0.5 per cent to $70.60 and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) also adding 0.5 per cent, to $79.77.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.63 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,674.57.

Of the index's 10 main groups, only the energy group was in negative territory, down 1.1 per cent as crude oil prices were pressured by signs of higher output.

The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), which fell 1.1 per cent to $43.27.

Smaller producers took larger hits, with MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) declining 4.7 per cent to $5.23 and Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO) off 4.5 per cent at $4.24. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 1.6 per cent to $12.32.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) rose 1.8 per cent to $26.75 as copper held steady and lead and zinc prices jumped.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.

Industrials rose 0.2 per cent. The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector edged up in September on increased demand, while a rise in prices suggested companies faced inflationary pressures, data showed.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.7 per cent at US$50.29 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1 per cent to US$55.61.