TSX rises as energy and mining stocks lead gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains for major energy and mining stocks as oil and metal prices jumped, while banks also added support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.01 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 15,260.70 shortly after the open.

More to come.