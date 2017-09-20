TSX rises as energy, financials gain ahead of Fed

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as energy and financial stocks led gains, with investors waiting for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its next monetary policy move.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.17 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,328.14. Seven of the index's key sectors advanced.

More to come.