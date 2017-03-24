TSX rises as energy, financials lead

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.46 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,469.07.

The gains came as investors awaited a vote on a U.S. healthcare bill, seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending that could boost economic growth, through Congress.

TransCanada's shares rose 1.1 per cent to $62.44, while the overall energy group gained 0.3 per cent.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were boosted by hopes that an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries output cut was beginning to balance a long-oversupplied market.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 per cent at US$47.89 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4 per cent to US$50.77.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups rose, including a 0.2 per cent gain for the heavyweight financials group, while industrials rose 0.4 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent, while spot gold was little changed.