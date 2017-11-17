TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Friday as higher oil prices helped its heavyweight energy sector recover from sharp losses earlier in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 40.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 15,975.48 shortly after the open. It remains on track to notch its first down week in more than two months.

More coming