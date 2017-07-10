TSX rises as fertilizer stocks lead gains

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, reversing early losses as key sectors including materials and energy rebounded.

Fertilizer producer Potash Corp (POT.TO) was the most influential gainer, rising 3.9 per cent to $21.86, while Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), which is set to merge with Potash later this year, advanced 3.9 per cent to $121.6.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) rose 1.7 per cent to $20.14. Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,209.6 an ounce.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer producers, rose 1.4 per cent.

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,042.33. Of the index's 10 main groups, six advanced.

Financials, which accounts for about a third of the index, was among the few decliners, slipping 0.1 per cent.

Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) fell 5.2 per cent to $14.35. The stock has retreated in recent sessions following news that Canada plans to ban some bundled residential mortgages to clamp down on risky lending.

Energy stocks seesawed in tandem with crude oil prices, though moves were modest overall. The group was last up 0.4 per cent, as U.S. crude prices rose 0.7 per cent to US$44.55 a barrel. Oil prices were still under pressure amid rising drilling activity in the United States and a continued increase in global supplies.

Industrials rose 0.4 per cent, helped by a small but influential 0.6 per cent rise to $106.56 in Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO).

Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO), which was hit last week by news that short seller Marc Cohodes was targeting the company, recovered its losses and jumped 4.3 per cent to $31.95, which also boosted the industrials sector.

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.3 per cent, with cable company Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO) rising 2.1 per cent to $81.5 following news its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast's assets for about US$1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 126 to 115, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the upside.