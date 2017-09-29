TSX rises as financials, Bombardier boost index

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a four-month high as financial shares climbed, while Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) got a boost after sealing a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,643.3. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

More to come.