    53m ago

    TSX rises as financials, Bombardier boost index

    Fergal Smith, Reuters

    BNN's mid-morning market update: September 29, 2017

    Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a four-month high as financial shares climbed, while Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) got a boost after sealing a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet.

    At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,643.3. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. 

    More to come.

     