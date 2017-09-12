TSX rises as financials gain, Agrium-Potash merger gets green light

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,087.30. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

Agrium (AGU.TO) gained 0.9 per cent to $125.43 and Potash Corp (POT.TO) rose one per cent to $22.40 after Canada's Competition Bureau said it will not challenge their proposed merger.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose 0.8 per cent to $2.43 as Britain and Canada team up to intervene in a dispute between the Canadian aircraft maker and Boeing Co (BA.N).

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) up 0.6 per cent at $66.80 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) adding 0.5 per cent to $24.07 as Hurricane Irma appeared to have caused less damage than feared.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices slightly higher, while NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO) jumped 5.8 per cent to $6.91 after it reaffirmed its 2017 guidance.

Centerra Gold (CG.TO) rose 0.8 per cent to $9.14, a day after saying it had reached agreement with Kyrgyzstan over its Kumtor gold mine.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.