Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was among the most influential gainers, recovering somewhat after a sharp fall on Friday following media reports that staff had been put under pressure to meet sales targets.

TD defended its business practices on Friday and on Sunday reiterated its position that the environment described in CBC news reports, which suggested that customers were moved to higher-fee accounts or had their overdraft and credit card limits increased without their knowledge, was at odds with its practices.

TD rose 1.5 percent to C$66.96 after falling 5.6 per cent on Friday, and most other major banks also gained, helping the financials group add 0.4 per cent overall.

Financial technology company DH Corp rose 9.2 per cent to $25.16, after Vista Equity Partners said it would take the company private in a $4.8 billion deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 38.14 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,544.82. Eight of its 10 main groups gained.

Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments, said he saw little reason for the index to push back up toward the record high touched in February.

"The rally that we've had is petering out. It's not that it's going to come crashing down but it needs some time to consolidate and get used to the level we're at," he said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.

Base metal miner Teck Resources Ltd advanced 2.7 per cent to $27.52 as copper and other industrial metal prices rose with a strike at Peru's top copper mine adding to supply disruptions caused by a month-long stoppage at mines in Chile and Indonesia.

Gold miners were mostly higher as bullion steadied, caught between political uncertainty in Europe and the prospect of U.S. rate rises later this week.

The energy group inched 0.1 per cent higher as oil hovered around three-month lows.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.

The S&P 500 traded in its tightest range of the year, in and out of slight losses, while the CBOE Volatility index was on track to close at its lowest in more than a week.

Shares of Mobileye jumped nearly 30 per cent to a high of US$61.51 after chipmaker Intel agreed to buy the driverless technology maker for US$15.3 billion. Mobileye closed up 28.2 per cent at US$60.62 and Intel fell 2.1 per cent to US$35.16.

Investors looked ahead to the Fed's two-day meeting that starts on Tuesday. Traders saw a 94 per cent chance that the U.S. central bank will lift interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

"Other than the Fed on Wednesday I don't see anything going on to make any [investment] decisions on," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.

"Intel buying Mobileye is the story of the day, moving into that market sector," he said, adding they advised some clients to "fade in" into Intel stocks. "We think this is a very good support point," said Mendelsohn.

Nvidia rose 2.8 per cent to US$101.85 while Delphi Automotive added 4.0 per cent to US$80.20. Both are involved in developing technology for cars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.5 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 20,881.48, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,373.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 5,875.78.

Citrix Systems jumped 6.8 per cent to US$84.93 after Bloomberg reported that the cloud-services company is working with advisers to seek potential suitors.

Wynn Resorts gained 4.8 per cent to US$104.30 after Morgan Stanley reiterated its "buy" rating and said the company could gain a meaningful market share in Macau.

About 6.14 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.93 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 48 new lows.

The S&P 500's average true range hit 5.9, its lowest of the year. The year-to-date average of that daily measure of volatility is 14.