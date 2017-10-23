TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a selloff in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO).

Eldorado fell 15.6 percent to $2.31 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.97 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,888.19. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

The financial sector added 0.2 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rose 0.3 per cent to $101.54, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 0.4 per cent to $81.29.

Weakness in bullion prices weighed on the gold-mining sector. Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) gave back 0.5 per cent to $16.46. Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) slipped 1.5 per cent to $3.36.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) shares dropped 3.4 per cent to $11.55 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting.