TSX rises as higher oil lifts energy shares

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices helped energy and mining shares lead the market higher.

Petroleum and gas companies were among the biggest contributors to the index's gains, including Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) which climbed 1.5 per cent to $41.73, and Encana Corp (ECA.TO), which advanced 2.0 per cent to $14.37.

Overall, the energy sector was up 0.6 per cent as crude oil prices rose on export cuts by Saudi Arabia. Some production in the United States also remained offline following Hurricane Nate, which added further support.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.1 per cent to US$50.62 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.4 per cent to US$56.57.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,763.79. Eight of the index's 10 primary sectors were higher.

Gold mining firms benefited from the price of bullion which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc (KL.TO) jumped 5.6 per cent to $18.43, while Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) was up 1.2 per cent to $16.865. The overall materials group was up 0.5 per cent.

The financial services sector, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, added 0.2 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $25.65.

On the down side, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) fell 6.4 per cent to $34.82 after several analysts cut their price targets on the company after it published its September auction metrics, which were lower than expected.

Online retail platform Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) extended its slide, which began last week after short seller Citron Research made critical comments about the company.

Shopify shares fell 3.5 per cent at $118.62. The overall technology group eased 0.2 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 155 to 87, for a 1.78-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Eleven issues on the index posted new 52-week highs and while three posted new lows.