TORONTO - Canada's benchmark stock index made small gains on Friday as some heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose with higher oil prices and as investors positioned themsevles for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.

At 10:29 a.m. EST (1529 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.49 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,541.14.

Half of its 10 main groups were higher, and advancers and decliners were evenly matched.

The index is on track for a 0.1 per cent gain on the week.

The most influential movers on the day included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 2.1 per cent to US$41.34, extending Thursday's sharp jump after posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent overall, with Cenovus Energy Inc up 1.9 per cent at US$17.13. However, pipeline operators slipped, with Enbridge Inc down 0.3 per cent to US$55.07 and TransCanada Corp also off 0.3 per cent, at US$60.98.

Oil prices recouped some of the previous session's losses as a weaker dollar encouraged buying, although investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent overall, with Bank of Nova Scotia up 0.8 per cent to US$79.34 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.6 per cent to US$69.40.

Scotia's earnings earlier this week smashed expectations, while TD also beat forecasts, and its U.S. exposure is seen as a positive.

Canada's banks are already seeing the benefits of pro-growth policies pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration, executives said, with expectations of tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus boosting market confidence.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give a speech at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) that follows a string of hawkish comments, interpreted as favoring interest rate hikes, from Fed officials this week.

Higher rates would also help Canadian banks increase their net interest margins.

Industrials rose 0.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co advancing 0.7 per cent to $95.67.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

TransAlta advanced 5.8 per cent to $7.46 after the utility reported quarterly earnings.

U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the S&P 500 financial index leading the gainers.

High-dividend paying consumer staples and utilities were the laggards.

Yellen's speech comes after several other Fed officials this week painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy, stoking market expectations for a March rate hike.

She is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) at the Executives Club of Chicago.

Traders have priced in a 76 per cent chance of a rate hike this month, compared with roughly 30 per cent at the start of the week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who has backed raising interest rates, is also scheduled to give a keynote address on monetary policy in New York at 12:30 p.m. ET.

"We suspect she will likely suggest a rate hike this month," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a note.

U.S. stock markets closed down on Thursday, as financials declined after surging a day earlier on increased expectations of a rate hike this month.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.32 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 21,025.29, the S&P 500 was up 0.33 points, or 0.014 per cent, at 2,382.25 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.94 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,865.16.

Among stocks, Snap Inc, which closed up more than 40 per cent in its much-awaited market debut on Thursday, was up nearly 9 per cent at US$26.57.

Costco fell 3.7 per cent to $171.19 and was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq after the warehouse club retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

Discount retailer Big Lots was up 4.7 per cent at $54.72 after reporting a slight uptick in comparable store sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,514 to 1,038. On the Nasdaq, 1,402 issues rose and 840 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 12 new lows.