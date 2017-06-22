35m ago
TSX rises as Home Capital shares jump
What you need to know before the opening bell: June 22, 2017
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N).
Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.42 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,169.95.
