TSX rises as index notches first monthly gain since April

Canada's main stock climbed to a three-week high on Thursday, led by resource and financial shares as commodities rallied and data showed that the domestic economy grew in the second quarter at its fastest pace in nearly six years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,211.87. For the month of August, the index gained 0.4 percent.

