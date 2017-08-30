TSX rises as investors unfazed by Trump's Korea tweet

What you need to know before the opening bell: August 30, 2017

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors brush aside the latest comments on North Korea from U.S. President Donald Trump, with financial stocks leading broad gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,107.78. Energy stocks, hurt by lower oil prices, were the only main sector in the red.

More to come.